East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a very cold morning on this Thursday, we are looking at above freezing lows for the next several days. Lows should drop into the middle to upper 30s tonight, staying away from the freezing mark for a change. A few clouds are possible on Friday morning, but mostly sunny skies are likely during the afternoon. We should start off sunny on Saturday, then partly cloudy by late in the day. A weak cold front moves in on Sunday, bringing with it a few showers and slightly cooler temperatures. Cool to mild temperatures expected for much of Thanksgiving week. A few showers possible on Wednesday and again on Thanksgiving Day, but not expecting a lot...and that is good. Have a wonderful rest of your week.