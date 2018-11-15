East Texan speaks about sister after CA wildfire destroys home

ARP, TX (KLTV) - The Camp Fire is the most destructive fire in California’s history, officials say, and an East Texan is feeling its impact.
“I watched a lot of the videos after I found out of people that were trying to escape, and it was terrifying to see the fire on both sides of the road," Tiffany Parker said. "I can’t imagine what that must have been like for her.”
Parker lives in Arp but her heart is with her older sister almost 2,000 miles away in Paradise, CA.
“Now she needs someone to take care of her, because her whole world is falling apart around her right now," she said.
Parker’s sister, Sandra Williams, is one of the thousands of people who were forced to evacuate their homes.
“As we were driving down the road there were flames [...] on each side of the road as we were going through," Williams said. "There were houses on fire. I just couldn’t believe that it was that bad.”
The Camp Fire is not only the most destructive fire in California’s history, but also the state’s deadliest.
“You know we left our house and I turned around and looked at it, and I had no idea that would be the last time [I would be] looking at my house," she said.
The hardest part for the sisters is not being together.
“You know, we’re just so far away; it would just be nice to even just get a hug from her and to see her," Williams said.
“I just want to be there, if it’s just to give her a hug and tell her it’s going to be okay," Parker said.
Parker is currently raising money to help her sister and to be able to travel to California to be with her. For more information on donating to the family’s relief fund click here.
