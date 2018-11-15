City of Tyler to tackle four new improvement projects this fiscal year

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -The City of Tyler is planning to complete four additional improvement projects over the current fiscal year.
The projects will be covered through the city’s half cent sales tax fund. They weren’t originally included on the half cent sales tax’ work plan when it was approved earlier this year.
The additional projects, most of which are drainage improvements, were approved by the Tyler City Council on Wednesday, and are estimated to cost around $6 million.
“It would have been better if we would have had all of these identified last spring when we were putting the plan together,” says Scott Taylor, Director of Utilities and Public Works. “It turned out they weren’t, we’ve discovered them, and we need to address them.”
Taylor says the projects will not interfere with the completion of projects already included in the work plan, he says there is a surplus of funds in the half cent sales tax budget that will be used to cover them.
The projects include the reconstruction of the roadway on Melinda and Donna Drive and drainage improvements on College Avenue, Pabst Avenue, Arbor Oak Channel and Cloverdale.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.