Boil water notice rescinded for Craft-Turney Water Supply customers

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Craft-Turney Water Supply has rescinded a recent boil water notice.
On Nov. 13, the company issued a boiler water notice for the area from the intersection of FM 747 South and the most southern end of County Road 1905; continuing south on FM 747 for approximately 4 miles to the end of the water distribution area, including all county roads.
The company reported the notice was due to a “simple line break" that is currently being repaired.
According to Craft-Turney Water Supply, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the company to notify all customers in the area affected by the line break to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.
As of Nov. 15, they reported the “necessary corrective actions” have been taken and TCEQ was provided with results that indicated customers no longer needed to boil their water before consumption.
Previous Stories: Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.