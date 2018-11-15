Black Fork Creek area potentially affected by 100,000 gallons spilled sewage

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The City of Tyler reports that a manhole was found surcharging gallons and gallons of domestic sewage Thursday.
The spill is reported at FM 427 at Blackfork Creek in Tyler. The manhole was found on Thursday at around 8 a.m.. The city says that more than 100,000 gallons of domestic sewage were spilled in the area. They say this was caused by the partial collapse of a 42-inch sewer main in the creek bed, infiltration of rain water, and pipe blockage.
The city warns citizens in the area not to swim in affected area streams, ponds or lakes. They say people using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2 mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses, including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.
Also, individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.
Finally, the public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill.
The following actions have been taken, according to the City of Tyler:
- Appropriate local governmental officials have been notified: Yes
- TCEQ regional office has been notified: Yes
- The spill has been contained: No (Pumps and equipment are in route)
- Increased monitoring of water supply systems has been initiated: Yes
- The cause of the spill has been corrected. Emergency repairs of the 42 inch pipe are being coordinated.
- Clean-up activities are underway/completed: Yes
- Other: The spill will be contained by the installation of by-pass pumps.
For further information, the city says you can contact Mike Norris at 903-939-8278.
