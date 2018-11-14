Ukraine's Hungarian minority threatened by new education law

In this Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, photograph Livia Balogh, an official of the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association, stands in front of a billboard saying "Let's not allow peace to be destroyed in Transcarpathia!" in Chop, Ukraine. A new education law that could practically eliminate the use of Hungarian and other minority languages in schools after the 4th grade is just one of several issues threatening this community of 120,000 people. Many are worried that even as Ukraine strives to bring its laws and practices closer to European Union standards, its policies for minorities seem to be heading in a far more restrictive direction. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh) (AP)