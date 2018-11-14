Tractor-trailer hauling cars catches on fire at Smith County truck stop

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - At least two cars were damaged when the tractor-trailer hauling various cars caught on fire Wednesday morning.
According to Fire Captain Raymond Murillo, the driver of the truck was traveling on Interstate 20 when he noticed smoke coming from the rear trailer axles. Murillo reported the driver pulled into the Pilot Travel Center, located at FM 14 in Smith County. It was then that the cars on the tractor-trailer caught on fire and emergency personnel was called.
Red Springs Fire Department responded to the call.
According to the officials, at least two cars were damaged, possibly destroyed, in the fire. The driver of the truck was not injured nor were there other injuries reported.
At this time, deputies have not reported what caused the fire.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.