Power of Prayer: Theology on Tap

Fisher, who has taught faith formation for years, says all Christians have an obligation to deepen their faith each day. "It has to be something active. This is the message that comes through strongly in the scriptures, strongly in the example of the lives of the saints, that those people, they do best with their faith when they react to it with action. They react to it by living the best, most Christ-like life they can live and then working to change the world, to make the world into an image of the kingdom of God."