PG&E sued over massive Northern California wildfire

PG&E did not maintain its infrastructure and failed to properly inspect and manage its power transmission lines, according to the lawsuit filed in state court in California by more than two dozen fire victims. The fire that killed at least 48 people and devastated the Northern California town of Paradise was a "direct and legal result of the negligence, carelessness, recklessness, and/or unlawfulness" of PG&E, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit seeks compensation for the plaintiffs' losses and unspecified damages.