East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... It seems like we have jumped right into winter. Very cold mornings and cool afternoons are expected to persist for the next few days. Freeze Warnings are in effect for the SE sections of East Texas for Wednesday morning. We may actually be at or below freezing for as many as 12 hours, so please remember the 4-Ps. Make sure everyone is warm, your pets are protected from the cold, your exposed pipes are wrapped and plants are either brought in or covered. We will warm up just a bit into the weekend before another cold front moves into our area. We are not expecting any rain through Saturday, then a slight chance occurs both Sunday, Monday and then again on Tuesday. Behind Sunday’s front, temperatures will only cool off just a bit, not like this past cold front. Much more sunshine is expected to begin on Wednesday and continuing into Saturday. Clouds build back into the area on Sunday and stick around through at least the middle part of next week.