EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny today with much lighter winds, but still chilly. High temperatures will stay well below average in the mid 40s this afternoon. More sunshine tomorrow with another cold start. Temperatures will be in the 20s tomorrow morning, but will quickly warm back to the mid 50s by afternoon. Sunny with temperatures finally back to near average for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures heading into the weekend will reach the mid 60s. Another cold front arrives Sunday with a chance for a few showers. Temperatures on Sunday ahead of the front will still be in the 60s, but will fall to the 50s behind the front for early next week.