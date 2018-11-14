LIVE: Tyler ISD superintendent to present State of the District Address at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD superintendent will present the State of the District Address at the monthly Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
According to a press release from the school district, Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford will deliver the annual State of the District Address at the luncheon on Nov. 14 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center.
Tyler ISD’s achievements during the 2017-2018 school year, along with upcoming challenges and goals, are set to be discussed during the address, according to the press release.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.