Judge celebrates retirement after 28 years of service with special event

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The City of Lindale bid a happy retirement after 28 years of service to Judge James Cowart tonight.
About a hundred friends, family, and co-workers showed up to thank and honor the judge for his commitment of service as Justice of the Peace in Precinct 5. The Judge said has been is an honor.
“Well, I’d just like to say I appreciate the people who done for me and supported me through these years. It’s been a blessing to work for Smith County,” Cowart said.
The judge was given a key to the city and commemorative flag that flew over the capital in Austin in his honor. An added touch from his well-wishers was his hunting-themed cake decorated with figures of his future as a sportsman.
“This party means a lot to me. Smith County has been wonderful to work for,” Cowart said.
And as for what he will be doing now that he’s retired? Judge Cowart tells us he will miss the job but is looking forward hunting and fishing, but also says, “My wife has a list honey do’s I need to catch up on.”
