Air1 flies at least one from scene of Noonday area house fire

NOONDAY, TX (KLTV) - Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Noonday.
The fire was called out in a residential area, in the 14000 block of CR 198. Flint and Noonday fire departments are at the scene. EMS from UT Health East Texas is at the scene, as well. Air1 arrived and landed in the yard of a nearby residence. At least one person was flown from the scene.
The Smith County Fire Marshal arrived at the scene shortly after 4 p.m.
Crime scene tape has been put into place around the residence.
There is no word yet on specific injuries or how the fire started. We have a reporter at the scene.
