TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine during the day and clear skies at night through Saturday. Low temperatures in the morning will once again drop well below freezing, near 27 degrees for many, but this should be the last sub-freezing low for the next several days. Afternoon highs are expected to warm each day starting at 57 on Thursday and getting into the middle to upper 60s by Saturday afternoon. A cold front is still expected to move through on Sunday morning, bringing in more clouds and a few showers and/or thundershowers. Nothing severe is likely. Mostly cloudy on Monday with a few sprinkles possible and then a few more showers and/or thundershowers on Tuesday. Cool to mild temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday of next week looks to be partly cloudy with a cool morning and a mild afternoon. So happy to see the sun. I hope you are too.