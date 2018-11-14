ETX country artists compete on new show, ‘Real Country’

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - On November 13th, the Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse, located in The Cannery Lindale, hosted a watch party for the community to cheer fellow Texans who are competing on REAL COUNTRY, a new show that stars Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt as the judges who will choose country music’s next breakout act. Each hour-long episode features emerging solo artists, duos, and groups who perform in showcases that spotlight the rich traditions, songs, and themes of specific country genres.
Forty-two Texas artists auditioned this past summer at Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse, formerly Love & War in Texas, the restaurant known for showcasing local talent to its patrons. Out of those forty-two, seven were chosen for the next round of competition in Nashville.
Tye Phelps, owner of Texas Music City Grill and Smokehouse, says the process to get the auditions in Lindale was fairly simple.
“They (they Show) called and asked Kate, do you have any artists we can look at? We put together 42 artists. They came in and did a closed trial here and seven of our artists made the show. That was more than Nashville or LA got. So we were really proud of Texans that made the show..”
City of Lindale Mayor Jeff D. Daugherty said he sees this as another major stepping stone to making Lindale the Entertainment Capital of East Texas.
“We’re moving in the right direction in our vision for Lindale,” said Daugherty. “Recently becoming Texas Music Office’s new ‘Music Friendly Community’ and now being chosen as a the Texas location for USA Network’s television show REAL COUNTRY is truly an honor for our great city.”
