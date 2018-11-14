East Texas Symphony Orchestra Jazz Spectacular will feature famous saxophonist

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler will be co-sponsoring the 2018 East Texas Symphony Orchestra Jazz Spectacular which will run from Thursday through Saturday.
Famous saxophonist “Blue” Lou Marini will be the event’s guest artist.
“Our kids are really excited,” said Dr. Sarah Roberts, an assistant professor of music at UT Tyler. “Blue Lou is very famous, and it’s an honor to have him here. He has played with the Blues Brothers and been on Saturday Night Live’s band.”
UT Tyler will co-sponsor events on Friday, including a free master’s class at 11 a.m. and a Jazz Dinner with two seatings at 6:30 and 8 p.m. The master class will be held in the Braithwaite Recital Hall and the Jazz Dinner will be held at Cork Food & Drink.
Roberts said in a press release that the master class will be open to the public. Students of all ages will have the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with Marini. To register for the master class, visit https://on.uttyler.edu/2018-jazz-master-class-registration.
The Jazz Dinner will feature Marini and the UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble. Tickets to the dinner may be purchased at https://on.uttyler.edu/2018-jazz-dinner-tickets.
“One of the most sought-after session horn players on saxophone, flute and clarinet, Marini has electrified audiences with his sultry and singular sounds in jazz, rock, blues and classical music,” the press release stated. “A solo artist, arranger and composer, he has been a member of Blood, Sweat and Tears, The Saturday Night Live Band and The Original Blues Brothers Band.”
Marini’s credits include hundreds of albums, and many of them have gone platinum. He has recorded with legends in the music business like Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Lou Reed, Frank Zappa, Aerosmith, and The Rolling Stones.
“Come on out and see us,” Roberts said.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.