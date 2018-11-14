Defense for Tyler nurse charged with capital murder asks for continuance

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The defense for a nurse charged with capital murder is asking for more time to review the case.
William Davis was a nurse working at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital’s heart hospital in Tyler. He was arrested after allegations were brought that he caused the death of several patients by introducing air into the arterial systems of patients, according to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
Davis' counsel has requested that the plea agreement and pre-trial hearing be changed from November 15-16 to December 3, 2018.
December 3 was originally the date set for the trial, but the defense attorneys have said that since the pages of medical records, x-rays, charts, and other documents are “voluminous,” they need more time to go over them in preparation for trial.
The judge is expected to answer this request on Thursday, November 15, and set a new trial date, if the request is approved.
Further reading:
The charges against William Davis stem from allegations that Davis caused death or harm by intentionally introducing air into the arterial systems of patients, Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham said in June after the initial indictments.
Those patients who died, and the dates of the incidents, were:
- John Lafferty on June 16, 2017
- Ronald Clark on July 26, 2017
- Christopher Greenaway on Aug. 4, 2017
