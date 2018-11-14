1 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Marshall

The Marshall Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Winnsboro, Texas man. On Sunday, November 11, at approximately 6:23 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of East End Boulevard South on reports of a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the two occupants in one of the vehicles were injured. Both were transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall where the driver later died. The deceased has been identified as 86-year-old Joe Wann, of Winnsboro. Wann’s next of kin has been notified. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.