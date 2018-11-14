Craft-Turney Water Supply’s recent boil water notice not related to previous ‘Do Not Use Order’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Craft-Turney Water Supply has confirmed a recent, still current, boil water notice is not related to the ‘Do Not Use Order’ that affected a significant number of customers in October.
On Nov. 13, the company issued a boiler water notice for the area from the intersection of FM 747 South and the most southern end of County Road 1905; continuing south on FM 747 for approximately 4 miles to the end of the water distribution area, including all county roads.
The company reported the notice was due to a “simple line break" that is currently being repaired. They confirmed that it was not related to the recent incident where a fungicide contaminent prompted a “Do Not Use Order” that left customers without water for about 20 days.
According to Craft-Turney Water Supply, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the company to notify all customers in the area affected by the line break to boil their water prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.
The company stated that officials will contact residents affected by the notice when it is no longer necessary to boil their water.
In a press release, they also stated that anyone with questions can contact the Corporation Office at 903-586-9301.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.