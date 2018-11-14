Brownsboro ISD employee arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

BROWNSBORO, TX (KLTV) - A Brownsboro ISD employee has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student.
According to Henderson County jail records, Lindsey Nation, 31, of Chandler was arrested by Brownsboro ISD police on Nov. 14. Records show she was booked into the Henderson County jail and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. Nation later posted a $25,000 bond.
Nation is listed as an employee at Brownsboro High School on the district’s online staff directory.
Calls to the Brownsboro ISD superintendent and the school district’s police chief have not been returned.
KLTV has sent a request for the arrest affidavit.
