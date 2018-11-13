71-year-old Tatum man killed when car leaves roadway, strikes tree

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man died in a wreck Tuesday morning.
DPS Sgt. Jean Dark says at approximately 6:07 Tuesday morning, troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-959, 5.2 miles northeast of the city of Tatum in Panola County.
Preliminary crash reports indicate that the driver of a 2004 Ford Taurus, identified as Rodger Gale Cunningham, 71, of Tatum was traveling south on FM-959 entering a left hand curve at an unsafe speed. According to the preliminary report, Cunningham’s vehicle went off the roadway, entered the west barditch, and struck a tree.
Cunningham was pronounced at the scene by Judge Hughes, and was taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.
The crash remains under investigation.
