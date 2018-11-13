Tyler crews responding to crash on West SW Loop 323 near Broadway

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Traffic is stalled on Southwest Loop 323 in Tyler as crews respond to a car crash.
According to the Tyler Police Department’s online log, Tyler police and Tyler fire are responding to a major traffic crash in the 700 block of West Southwest Loop 323, near the Visionworks and Chilli’s.
It is reported that traffic on Loop 323 is stalled as crews work to clear the scene. Westbound traffic is particulary backed up.
Details about the crash are limited at this time.
