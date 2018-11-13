Sulphur Springs man convicted of murder, sentenced to 50 years

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man who was convicted of murder in Sulphur Springs has received his sentence.
Aaron Taylor Crum, 26, of Sulphur Springs, was charged in February 2018 of the murder of Joshua Paul Cowling, 38, also of Sulphur Springs. Crum was convicted of shooting Cowling during an altercation on Pampa Street. A Hopkins County jury sentenced him on Monday to 50 years in prison.
According to Assistant District Attorney Clay Harrison, Crum must serve 25 years before becoming eligible to apply for parole. The nine months he has already served will be applied to the 50-year sentence.
The defense has already filed an appeal, officials say.
