Rains County Sheriff: Owner of distinctive hat person of interest in burglary case

RAIN COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff is looking for information in regards to a burglary of a building case.
According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday night, a deputy responded to a business just east of Emory to a reported burglary.
As they were investigating, they found a distinctive looking hat at the scene.
A Facebook post sent out by the office says the owner of the hat is a person of interest in the case and they would like to speak with them.
They ask if you recognize the hat and believe you know who wears it to please contact the Sheriff’s office at 903-473-3153.
