Rains County Sheriff: Owner of distinctive hat person of interest in burglary case
(Source: Rains County Sheriff's Office)
By Christian Terry | November 13, 2018 at 3:29 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 3:29 PM

RAIN COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff is looking for information in regards to a burglary of a building case.

According to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday night, a deputy responded to a business just east of Emory to a reported burglary.

As they were investigating, they found a distinctive looking hat at the scene.

The person who wears the hat pictured here is a person of interest to the Rains County Sheriff's office. If you...

Posted by Rains County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 13, 2018

A Facebook post sent out by the office says the owner of the hat is a person of interest in the case and they would like to speak with them.

They ask if you recognize the hat and believe you know who wears it to please contact the Sheriff’s office at 903-473-3153.

