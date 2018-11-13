Jacksonville police investigating after card skimmer found inside gas pump

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Police are currently investigating after a card skimmer was found inside a Jacksonville gas pump.
According to the Jacksonville Police Department’s Facebook page, they recovered a credit card skimmer from inside a gas pump on Nov. 12. The skimmer was found in a pump at Corner Market South, located at 1001 South Bolton Street.
The Jacksonville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. They encourage anyone with information connected to the case to contact Detective Sinclair with the Jacksonville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (903) 586-8336.
