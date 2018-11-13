Plumbing issues force Cross Roads ISD to cancel school Tuesday

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A plumbing issue has forced Cross Roads ISD to cancel school Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post, the district is trying to isolate areas of leaks in the lines. They said the leaks do not appear to be under the district buildings.
The post said the main feeder line to the elementary and junior high has to be located and isolated to find the location of the problem.
The district said plumbers and maintenance workers have been working diligently over the weekend to try and resolve the situation.
The post said the district will always take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of their staff and students.
It said information will be forthcoming to everyone when there are any changes.
