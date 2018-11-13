East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A FREEZE Warning is in effect for a good portion of East Texas through 9AM tomorrow morning. A very cold air mass has moved into East Texas and will be here for a few more days. Low temperatures overnight tonight will likely range from 28 to 36 degrees with the coldest air over the northern and western sections of ETX. Once your temperature drops to freezing tonight (If It Does), it will remain at or below freezing until 8-9 AM. So, we have indicated to you that it is time to pay attention to the 4-Ps. Make sure everyone is warm. Make sure your outdoor pets have a warm place to be, or just bring them in. Wrap exposed pipes and bring in your outdoor plants, or cover them tonight. We are anticipating morning lows through Thursday morning to drop to or below freezing. More to come. Plenty of sunshine is expected Wednesday through Sunday and then another front moves through on Saturday night/Sunday morning.