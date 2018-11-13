Mineola duo get 5 years on federal child porn charge

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A federal judge has sentenced a Mineola man and woman to five years in prison in connection with a charge that accuses them of receiving a child pornographic image over the Internet.
Jodie Marie LaPlante, 21, and Samuel Madison Miller, 22, will also have to serve five years of supervised release once they get out of prison.
Judge Thad Heartfield handed down the sentences on Nov. 6 in the Tyler federal courthouse.
LaPlante and Miller pleaded guilty to the charge on June 4 and June 6, respectively.
According to the text of the indictment, LaPlante and Miller knowingly received a child pornographic image on Dec. 24, 2016, using KIK messenger.
