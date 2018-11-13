Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warning citizens about fraudulent phone calls

HARRISON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about fraudulent calls going around in the county.
According to a press release, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is receiving calls from citizens inquiring about warrants that are supposed to be issued for their arrest.
They say this is another twist on the bogus telephone call using official sounding circumstances.
The person on the line sets up the caller as an official of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office or District Attorney’s office and they want to have the person settle a case prior to being taken to court, or to post a bond for a bogus offense that has been filed against the person.
The sheriff’s office said the caller gives the person a “case number”, which is bogus. The caller will then ask the person to get a Wal-Mart, CVS, or loadable credit card, for an amount of money to settle the case.
They are then given a telephone number to call. That number has been an area code of 844, which is a toll free number, recently.
After the person has obtained the card, they are instructed to call another telephone number and give the PIN number on the back of the card. This money is then accessed by that PIN number. This is not a legitimate phone call.
The District Attorney or Sheriff’s Office will not call anyone and ask for a payment.
The sheriff’s office said once this person has taken the money from the card, there is no method to retrieve the money. The caller is most often in a foreign country and using cell phones that they manipulate to appear that they are legitimate callers from Harrison County.
They said as the holiday season is under-way, please be mindful that there are people that are preying on citizens and using scare tactics to take money from unsuspecting citizens.
