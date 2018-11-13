East Texas sees first flurries of the year

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Light snow fell in East Texas on Monday, but you had to look closely to see it!
The snow, though not measurable because it was so light, was still fun to see. Check out these pics and videos from our viewers who were outside enjoying the tiny snowflakes.
There was just enough moisture in the air to cause the tiny snowflakes. East Texas saw flurries twice in one day, with light snow falling during the early morning hours and once again in the afternoon.
While the snowflakes scattered the skies, no accumulations were reported.
Viewers throughout East Texas, including Quitman, Lindale, and Tyler, reported seeing the snow, but nothing that would stick.
