DPS identifies victim in fatal Gregg County wreck

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two young men were involved in a single-car wreck Monday that killed one of those men.
According to DPS Sgt. Jean Dark, Cole Canton Small of Marshall was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, His passenger, Thorpe Shannon Young of Henderson, was injured and taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where he is reported to be stable.
Dark said Small was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima southeast on Mackey Road at about 4:39 p.m. Monday and was traveling too fast for road, weather and vehicle conditions, according to the report. When his vehicle topped a hill, a car was attempting to turn leftbound onto a county road, and the Altima swerved to avoid striking that vehicle.
Small then lost control of the vehicle, Dark said, on the wet roadway. His car spun, and left the roadway traveling back to the south. The driver’s side of his vehicle struck a utility pole.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Jamison. His passenger, Young, was taken to the hospital.
