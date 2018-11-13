Craft-Turney Water Supply issues boil water notice

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued by the Craft-Turney Water Supply Corporation for some of their customers.
According to a press release, Due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Craft-Turney Water Supply to notify all the customers involved in the repair area to boil their water prior to consumption
The press release said the area affected by the boil water notice is from the intersection of FM 747 South and the most southern end of County Road 1905; continuing south on FM 747 for approximately 4 miles to the end of the water distribution area. All the county roads between these two intersections are included in this notice.
The press release said to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify you.
The press release said if you have questions regarding this matter you may contact the Corporation Office at 903-586-9301.
