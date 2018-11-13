Christmas celebration in Longview to include balloon glow, Santa Claus

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - According to The Great Texas Balloon Race social media, there will be a balloon glow in Longview, just in time for Christmas!
The Christmas balloon glow is not an official GTBR event, the post says, but is being organized by local balloon pilots in East Texas.
More information from the post:
The 2018 Christmas Balloon Glow will be Thursday, December 13th at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. They will start laying out and inflating at 5:15 and Santa should arrive at 5:30 courtesy of the Longview Fire Department. Santa and Mrs Claus will hand out gifts to the good boys and girls and that's always a great photo-op! And there will be hot chocolate. Wow, this thing just gets bigger every year.
The whole thing will be over by 7:15 so make plans to get there early. Pray for favorable weather because there is no rain date. If winds are too fast, they will do a candle stick burn and that’s always good to warm you up!
