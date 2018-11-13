Christmas celebration in Longview to include balloon glow, Santa Claus

The 2018 Christmas Balloon Glow will be Thursday, December 13th at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. They will start laying out and inflating at 5:15 and Santa should arrive at 5:30 courtesy of the Longview Fire Department. Santa and Mrs Claus will hand out gifts to the good boys and girls and that's always a great photo-op! And there will be hot chocolate. Wow, this thing just gets bigger every year.