Adults involved in Toll 49 wreck remain hospitalized

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - According to a hospital spokesperson, two people remain in a local hospital following a fatal wreck.
According to UT Health East Texas, both Valerie Miller and William Pritchard remain in the hospital Tuesday, and are both stable.
Miller was driving a 2017 GMC Denali west on Loop 49 when, for an undetermined reason, she crossed over into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by William Pritchard.
Leah Miller, age 9, died at the scene. Three other children were taken to the hospital from Miller’s vehicle, as well, but their conditions have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.