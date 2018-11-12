77-year-old Manziel family member struck, killed by own truck

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County man was killed Sunday after the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said he was hit by his own truck.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, on November 11 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Smith County Sheriff’s Office Dispatchers received a 911 call in reference to an individual, identified as Nolan Manziel, 77, being found deceased underneath a truck.
The call came out in the 19900 block of CR 1102 in the southern part of Smith County. The callers reportedly moved the truck off Manziel, but he was non-responsive. They advised the truck was still in drive when they opened the door to move it off the victim.
Detective Rathbun and Criminalist Martin responded to the scene. Detective Rathbun spoke to a relative of the victim, who advised he had spoken to the victim at about 1:30 pm and he was on his way to the family property on CR 1102 to check the pipes due to cold weather in the forecast.
The sheriff’s office said it appears the victim got out of his truck to unlock and open the gate and did not put the vehicle in park. The truck moved forward, knocking him down and running on top of him. An autopsy was ordered and will be performed at Forensic Medical in Tyler.
Manziel is the great uncle of Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player Johnny Manziel.
