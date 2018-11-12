Rising water levels force closure of Lake Cherokee

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Rising water levels have forced the closure of Lake Cherokee.
According to Lake Manager Erin Summerlin, during the months of October and November, the lake has received over 20-inches of rainfall causing a rapid rise in the lake level.
Summerlin said debris from the feeder creeks along with unsecured items from piers and boathouses may have been pushed into the water which creates a hazard to navigation.
The high-water levels are over some docks and the wake from watercraft can create damage to structures when this happens.
The lake manager asks if you have not already done so, make sure anything on your docks or in your boathouse is secured and also that your watercraft has been prepared and tied off in such a way as to be protected from rising water.
Summerlin said they are already receiving reports of missing watercraft and Lake Patrol will not be retrieving items on the lake until the water recedes.
