1 person dies in Smith County auto-pedestrian crash

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle Sunday night in Smith County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 65-year-old Michael Timothy McClure, of Palestine, was struck and killed on Highway 155 South near FM-2661 in Smith County.
DPS reports they responded to the crash at about 8:00 p.m. Sunday. According to their preliminary information, McClure may have been attempting to remove debris from the roadway when he was struck by a 2012 Nissan Versa, driven by Aaron-Nicole Rodriguez, 32, of Frankston.
McClure was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Rhone Funeral Home in Palestine.
According to DPS, the crash remains under investigation.
