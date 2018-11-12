Parents of Big Sandy man killed in 2016 crash awarded $260 million

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed by McPherson’s parents, Eddie McPherson and Karen Pearson, alleged Jefferson was negligent in “his operation of the 18-wheeler.” It was also filed against Jefferson’s employer, Jefferson Trucking, and alleged they were negligent in the “hiring, training, and supervising” of Jefferson. It was also alleged Jefferson Trucking was negligent in entrusting Jefferson when they knew or should have know he was “reckless and incompetent driver."