Parents of Big Sandy man killed in 2016 crash awarded $260 million

UPSHUR COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An Upshur County jury reached a verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a 2016 crash that killed a 21-year-old man from Big Sandy.
A $260 million verdict was returned in favor the parents of Riley McPherson, according to the law firm Goudazari & Young, LLP, who represented the plaintiffs. Riley McPherson died on Feb. 13 when the vehicle he was driving stuck an 18-wheeler that was parked in the main lane of traffic on Highway 271, near Gilmer.
According to a press release from the law firm, the 18-wheeler, driven by 26-year-old Eric Jefferson, was blocking both northbound and southbound lanes of traffic as he allegedly attempted to back the vehicle into a private residence.
A previous story reported Jefferson was charged with criminal negligent homicide and later released on a $10,000 bond.
The press release from Goudazari & Young, LLP reported that it was discovered after the accident Jefferson had been driving the 18-wheeler for 17 hours as he returned home to Gilmer from Ohio. The press release states 17 hours is “well in excess of the daily allowable hours pursuant to state and federal laws."
The wrongful death lawsuit, filed by McPherson’s parents, Eddie McPherson and Karen Pearson, alleged Jefferson was negligent in “his operation of the 18-wheeler.” It was also filed against Jefferson’s employer, Jefferson Trucking, and alleged they were negligent in the “hiring, training, and supervising” of Jefferson. It was also alleged Jefferson Trucking was negligent in entrusting Jefferson when they knew or should have know he was “reckless and incompetent driver."
The verdict of the lawsuit was returned by an Upshur County jury in the 115th District Court on Nov. 9.
Jefferson found to be at fault and $260 million was awarded to McPherson and Pearson as compensation for the mental anguish caused by Riley McPherson’s death.
