Palestine High School student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - For the last four years, a student from Palestine Independent School District has been selected to perform at Carnegie Hall.
Next year, 15-year-old Heather Moore will continue the tradition by performing with the high school honors performance series.
“I like to do choir, theater. I’m a trombone in the Palestine High School award winning marching band," she said.
Moore is a freshman student at Palestine High School and a triple threat. She’s also about to add a pretty impressive accomplishment to her resume.
“This year I’m going to Carnegie Hall," she said.
Moore has been singing since she was three years old. Finding out she’ll be singing at Carnegie Hall came as a shock.
“I really had no words, I just squealed at the top of my lungs. I couldn’t believe it because it’s like a nationwide search and it was a really big deal,” she said.
Performing is second nature to Moore. She recently starred as Princess Jasmine in her school’s rendition of Aladdin Jr. While she enjoys acting, singing, and playing in the band she said it’s the music she’s most passionate about.
“That’s something that God gave me was music to share with everyone else so I’m very glad that I was given that and music for me is kind of an escape from everything else,” she said.
Moore is excited to perform at the famed Carnegie Hall but she said she wouldn’t of been able to do it without the help of her Choir Director Leslie Hooe.
“I truly believe that if I hadn’t gotten Ms. Hooe as my choir director that I wouldn’t of been good enough to do the audition anyways because she’s really helped everyone in our choir grow," she said.
Whether on a Carnegie Hall stage or Palestine High School stage, Moore considers every opportunity a learning experience for the future.
Moore is set to perform at Carnegie Hall in February 2019. She said after high school she plans to go to college and major in music.
Moore is raising money for her performance at Carnegie Hall. If you would like to donate to her GoFundMe click here.
