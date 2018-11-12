New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger

FILE - In this Thursday, April 25, 2013 file photo, elementary school third graders run under a rainbow colored tarp during the 15th Annual Kansas Kids Fitness Day, in Hutchinson, Kan. New federal guidelines released on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, advise that children as young as age 3 should move more, sit less and get more active, and that any amount and any type of exercise helps health. (Aaron Marineau/The Hutchinson News via AP) (Aaron Marineau)