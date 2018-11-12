Longview hosts veterans day concert

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -
A veterans day celebration in one East Texas city, in the form of a concert.
A patriotic concert at a Longview church, honoring America's veterans, was filled with nostalgia and reverence for those who have donned the uniform of our armed forces.
Veterans and their families turned out to First Methodist church for a concert honoring their service.
"We all have that common ground. We're all a member of that same group and that makes it real simple. Little more pride in being part of the United States military," Said navy Vietnam veteran Ben Gurganus of VFW post 4002.
The concert featured the Kilgore college chorale and the East Texas men in harmony, and stories of those who've served in the past.
"I was in the marine corps, 67-to-71, it's very nice to be recognized as a veteran of the military. Recognition of the people that are still out there doing a bang up job," said Vietnam veteran Rick Hawthorn.
For veterans, it was a time of reflection, to be thanked for their service. Some remembering a time when they weren't.
"When we came back from Vietnam we didn't tell people we were Vietnam veterans , we had to keep quiet about it. Because we were not looked on well when we came back," Hawthorn says.
"Glad we reached a point where people are proud of all our military," Gurganus says.
Around 2-hundred people attended the free concert.
