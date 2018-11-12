Jacksonville hotel damaged in morning fire

JACKSONVILLE, TX (KLTV) - An early morning fire damaged a hotel in Jacksonville Monday.
According to Keith Fortner, Fire Chief for the Jacksonville Fire Department, they received a call around 3:45 a.m. Monday from the La Quinta Inn and Suites located in the 1900 block of South Jackson Street.
When they arrived, they found the second and third floors as well as the attic on fire.
Multiple departments responded including North Cherokee, Jacksonville, Gallatin, and Rusk.
The fire chief said they were able to get the fire under control quickly. He said the second and third floors of the hotel had sprinklers but the attic did not.
No injuries were reported and the hotel was evacuated by hotel staff.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.