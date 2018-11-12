High water locations in East Texas

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Motorists are contending with several high water locations around East Texas Monday morning.
In Smith county: FM 2607 north of Highway 64 E, FM 2868 east of highway 155 and CR 177 near FM 2493 are flooded. Tree down on Wall Street at Second Street in Tyler
In Rusk Count,y County Road 173 south of FM 1249 is under water with a water rescue underway.
In Cherokee County water is over the roadway on County Road 177 east of Highway 135. Crews are working to remove a vehicle off in the creek.
Flooded roads in Kilgore: Houston Street at Meadow Brook Country Club and Willow Springs Road.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.