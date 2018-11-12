Funeral services set for children killed in Rusk County house fire

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Two children who died in a Rusk County house fire will be buried together.
A joint funeral service is scheduled for Raelynn Faith Pepper, 4, and Matthew Wayne Pepper, 2, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14, in the chapel of the Crawford – A. Crim Funeral Home on South Main Street in Henderson.
First responders brought the children out of a burning home on Texas 42 in Turnertown on Nov. 8, but both children died later at the hospital.
The children’s father was injured while trying to get the children out, said Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.
Condolences can be left online for the family at www.crawfordacrim.com
