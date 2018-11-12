Duo accused of peddling meth in Harrison County indicted

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Harleton man and Marshall man accused of dealing methamphetamine in Harrison County.
Cody Garrett Bailey, 20, and Donerick Damon McCray, 34, are each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute. McCray also received a second possession charge.
Harrison County Jail records show Bailey was arrested on Nov. 6 and bonded out the next day. Jail records are not available for McCray.
According to the indictment, the duo had 80 grams of meth on Oct. 16, 2017, with the intent to distribute it. McCray also had 28 grams of meth on Feb. 6.
McCray was arraigned on Oct. 31. Bailey’s arraignment is set for Nov. 14.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.