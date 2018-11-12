DPS releases name of 9-year-old girl killed in Toll 49 crash

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of the 9-year-old girl who was killed in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Loop 49 Sunday afternoon.
According to a press release, the girl has been identified as Leah Miller of Arp.
The preliminary crash report shows that Valerie Miller, 34, of Arp, was driving a 2017 GMC Denali west on Loop 49 when, for an undetermined reason, she crossed over into the eastbound lane of traffic and struck at 2008 Ford Escape driven by William Pritchard, 29, of Tyler.
Leah Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Justice of the James Meredith.
Valerie Miller and Pritchard were both taken to UT Health-Tyler. They are both in serious condition, according to the press release. Three other children, ages 10, 8, and 4, were also in the GMC with Valerie Miller, and they were also taken to UT Health-Tyler. The press release said they are in serious condition as well.
The crash remains under investigation.
