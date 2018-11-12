Crews responding to high water rescue call near Smith/Rusk County line

By Dorothy Sedovic | November 12, 2018 at 10:01 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 10:02 AM

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a high water rescue call near the Smith/Rusk County line.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, a game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is on scene of a high water rescue on County Road 2115.

A fire department has been called to assist with the rescue.

Details about the rescue are limited at this time.

KLTV has a crew en route and will provide updates a details become available.

