Crews responding to high water rescue call near Smith/Rusk County line

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a high water rescue call near the Smith/Rusk County line.
According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, a game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is on scene of a high water rescue on County Road 2115.
A fire department has been called to assist with the rescue.
Details about the rescue are limited at this time.
KLTV has a crew en route and will provide updates a details become available.
