Crews rescue family from rising water in Cherokee County

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A family was rescued from their home early Monday morning as water began to rise inside.
According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, they responded to a report of a family stranded in their home due to rising water on Highway 259, just sound of FM 918.
They reported the Kilgore Rescue Unit , the Henderson Rescue Squad and the Kilgore Fire Department also responded to the scene.
A woman and three children were rescued from the home. They were taken to safety by a Henderson Rescue boat, according to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.
Early Monday morning, the fire department said they also had responded to a high water rescues from a vehicle. They reported several county roads had been flooded due to heavy rain and asked residents to use “extreme caution.”
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.