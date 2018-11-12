Crews rescue family from rising water in Cherokee County

Crews rescued a stranded family from high water in Cherokee County (Source: Crims Chapel VFD)
By Dorothy Sedovic | November 12, 2018 at 10:58 AM CST - Updated November 12 at 11:22 AM

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A family was rescued from their home early Monday morning as water began to rise inside.

According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, they responded to a report of a family stranded in their home due to rising water on Highway 259, just sound of FM 918.

They reported the Kilgore Rescue Unit , the Henderson Rescue Squad and the Kilgore Fire Department also responded to the scene.

A woman and three children were rescued from the home. They were taken to safety by a Henderson Rescue boat, according to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department.

Early Monday morning, the fire department said they also had responded to a high water rescues from a vehicle. They reported several county roads had been flooded due to heavy rain and asked residents to use “extreme caution.”

