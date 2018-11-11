NFL Source: Family emergency keeps Patrick Mahomes from post game press conference after record setting Sunday

TYLER, TX (KTRE) - It was another record setting performance by Patrick Mahomes on Sunday but fans and media were not able to hear from the Whitehouse native after the game.
In the Sunday win over Arizona, Mahomes went 21-of-28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. In only his first 10 games of the season, Mahomes has thrown 31 touchdown passes. He broke a franchise record for touchdown passes in a season that had been in place for 54 years.
The media however was not able to speak with Mahomes after the game. NFL Network’s James Palmer tweeted that Mahomes would be missing the post game press conference and he did not participate in the NFL’s post game interview for TV.
The exact extent of the emergency is unknown at this time.
